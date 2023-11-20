Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell Selects Subsea 7 for Decommissioning Project Offshore Brazil

FPSO Fluminense - Credit: MODEC (file image)
FPSO Fluminense - Credit: MODEC (file image)

Subsea 7 said Monday it had secured a sizable contract from Shell for the decommissioning of subsea infrastructure associated with the FPSO Fluminense offshore Brazil.

The FPSO is located at the Bijupirá and Salema fields of the Campos Basin, at 700 meters of water depth. It was supplied by MODEC and started producing oil in August 2003.

Subsea 7’s scope includes the disconnection, recovery, and disposal of 10 flexible risers, three umbilicals, and nine mooring lines. Offshore works are planned to start in December 2023.

Yann Cottart, Subsea7 Brazil Vice-President, said: “Twenty years ago, Subsea7 installed the flexibles and umbilicals for Shell’s Bijupirá and Salema fields, and, two decades later, we’re proud to be one of Shell’s chosen contractors to take part in the completion of this field's life cycle.” 

Energy Activity South America Decommissioning Brazil

Related Offshore News

Credit: Kotug

KOTUG Bolsters Guyana Fleet with Three Offshore Terminal...
Liza Unity FPSO offshore Guyana - Credit: SBM Offshore

BB Energy, JE Energy Win Tender to Market Guyana's Share...

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolut

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Floating Wind Faces Mooring System Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Floating Wind Faces Mooring Sy

Current News

First Turbine Installed at South Fork Wind Off New York

First Turbine Installed at Sou

1 Million+ Gallons: Pipeline Leaking Oil in the Gulf of Mexico

1 Million+ Gallons: Pipeline L

Denmark: IKM Ocean Team Scandinavia Inks Long-Term Deal with DUC for Offshore Facility Services

Denmark: IKM Ocean Team Scandi

Eni Suspends World Bank Arbitration in Nigeria Offshore Oilfield Dispute - Sources

Eni Suspends World Bank Arbitr

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine