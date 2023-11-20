Shell Selects Subsea 7 for Decommissioning Project Offshore Brazil

Subsea 7 said Monday it had secured a sizable contract from Shell for the decommissioning of subsea infrastructure associated with the FPSO Fluminense offshore Brazil.

The FPSO is located at the Bijupirá and Salema fields of the Campos Basin, at 700 meters of water depth. It was supplied by MODEC and started producing oil in August 2003.

Subsea 7’s scope includes the disconnection, recovery, and disposal of 10 flexible risers, three umbilicals, and nine mooring lines. Offshore works are planned to start in December 2023.

Yann Cottart, Subsea7 Brazil Vice-President, said: “Twenty years ago, Subsea7 installed the flexibles and umbilicals for Shell’s Bijupirá and Salema fields, and, two decades later, we’re proud to be one of Shell’s chosen contractors to take part in the completion of this field's life cycle.”