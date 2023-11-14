CNOOC Starts Production at First Phase of Bozhong 19-6 Gas Condensate Field

China's CNOOC has begun production at the first phase of its Bozhong 19-6 gas condensate field, according to a statement released by the company on Tuesday.

The project, located in the central Bohai Sea off the coast of eastern China, is expected to achieve peak production of approximately 37,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024, according to the statement.

The project is one of nine projects the Chinese state-owned energy major previously said it expected to launch this year.





(Reuters - Reporting by Andrew Hayley / Editing by Mark Potter)