Halliburton, Oil States Partner Up to Provide Deepwater Managed Pressure Drilling Solutions

Credit; alexmu/AdobeStock
Oilfield services players Halliburton and Oil States Industries have entered into a strategic collaboration that combines their technologies to provide deepwater managed pressure drilling (MPD) solutions.

According to Halliburton, MPD provides operators with improved control when navigating narrow pressure windows compared to conventional drilling and the collaboration between Halliburton and Oil States will provide operators and drilling contractors with an effective and flexible MPD product-service combination to safely access greater operational efficiencies like ease of handling and streamlined installation.

“MPD is a priority for offshore drillers,” said Daniel Casale, vice president, Testing & Subsea, Halliburton. “Combining our world-class services, control systems, digital platform, and training with Oil States’ integrated riser joint provides an innovative deepwater MPD solution to our customers.”

“We’re excited to work with Halliburton to bring our MPD riser integration joint to operators and drilling contractors,” said Garry Stephen, group vice president- UK and Asia, Oil States Industries. “Our system’s innovative design integrates managed pressure drilling and riser gas handling into a compact joint that reduces the rig footprint and potential for trapped gas, while also enabling contractors to transition quickly between MPD and non-MPD modes.”

