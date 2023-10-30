Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Wintershall Dea Extends Viking Princess Vessel Contract

Credit: Alan Jamieson/Flickr - CC BY 2.0 DEED
Oil and gas company Wintershall Dea has declared options to extend the contract for Eidesvik Offshore's supply vessel Viking Princess. 

The contract extension runs from January 2024 in direct continuation of the current contract, extending the firm period to January 2025.

“This extension is a quality mark for the operations and services delivered, and we look forward to continuing our cooperation with Wintershall Dea”, says Gitte Gard Talmo, CEO and president of Eidesvik Offshore ASA.

According to Eidesvik Offshore, the Viking Princess was the world’s first offshore vessel with a battery hybrid solution replacing a traditional generator set. In November 2021, the vessel was also equipped with a shore power system.

