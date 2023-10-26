OKEA Makers Oil Discovery Near Brage Offshore Field

Oil and gas company OKEA has made an oil discovery near the Brage field in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

According to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, between 0.2 and 0.5 million Sm3 of recoverable oil was proven in connection with drilling well 31/4-A 13 E.

Also, drilling of production well 31/4-A-13 D was also conducted. The well was extended to reach exploration targets in two different reservoirs, both of which were dry. Wells 31/4-A 13 E and 31/4-A-13 D were drilled from the platform on the Brage field, which has been producing since 1993.

The field was proven in 1980 in reservoir rocks in the Statfjord and Brent Group and in the Fensfjord and Sognefjord Formation.

The Brage field is developed utilising an integrated production, drilling and living quarters facility with a steel jacket. The oil is transported by pipeline to the Oseberg field and onward in the Oseberg Transport System (OTS) pipeline to the Sture terminal.

A gas pipeline is connected to the Statpipe pipeline system.

Based on data collected during the drilling operation, a decision was made to drill a horizontal sidetrack, well 31/4-A 13 E.

This well encountered the Sognefjord Formation at 2147 meters below sea level, and proved oil in a sandstone layer of approx. 10 meters in reservoir rocks with moderate to good reservoir quality.

The oil/water contact was not encountered. In connection with the drilling of production well 31/4-A-13 D in the southern part of the Brage field, the well was extended to reach two exploration targets in a separate structure south of the field.

The exploration targets were in the Sognefjord and Fensfjord Formation, and both were dry. The well was not formation-tested, but data acquisition has been carried out. The water depth at the site is 137 meters. The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.