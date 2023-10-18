Petrobras Sets Record for Pre-Salt Natural Gas Processing

The natural gas processing units in Caraguatatuba (UTGCA) and Cabiúnas (UTGCAB), owned by Petrobras, set a record for processing Pre-Salt gas from the Santos Basin in September.

During this period, they achieved a milestone of 28.96 million m³/d of gas, surpassing the previous record of 27.27 million m³/d reached in March 2022.

Currently, the gas from the Pre-Salt accounts for 77% of the total received in these units. The two units receive products from offshore production fields, both from the Pre-Salt and Post-Salt, through pipelines that connect the offshore production fields to onshore units.

The performance of UTGCA during this period significantly contributed to the record utilization of the pipeline connecting the Pre-Salt region to the Mexilhão platform. The average daily processing volume of the unit was 9.8 million m3, close to the maximum capacity of the flowline connecting the Pre-Salt region to Route 1.

According to the Director of Industrial Processes and Products at Petrobras, William França, processing Pre-Salt gas poses a significant challenge for the company. “The improvement in the utilization of our processing assets decisively contributes to Petrobras’ Oil and Gas Production and a larger supply to the market.”



