Aker BP, OMV Complete 3D Seismic Survey Over CO2 Storage License Offshore Norway

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP, and its Austrian partner OMV, have completed the acquisition of a 3D seismic survey over the Poseidon CCS license area (licence EXL005) in the Norwegian North Sea, OMV said Wednesday. The Poseidon CCS license area is located approximately 100 km off the Norwegian coast.

Covering more than 500 km2, the seismic campaign aimed to generate high-resolution imaging of the CO2 storage complex and provide a baseline for monitoring the storage integrity.

"The Poseidon 3D seismic survey was executed successfully within schedule and budget," OMV said, sharing a photo of what appears to be a PGS vessel towing seismic streamers to illustrate the news.

In March 2023, OMV (Norge) AS and Aker BP were awarded the Poseidon license.

The license has a work program that includes a 3D seismic acquisition and related studies, followed by a drill-or-drop decision by 2025 at the latest. Poseidon is a 50/50 partnership operated by Aker BP.

The Poseidon license could potentially provide storage of more than 5 million tons of CO2 per year. The intention is to inject CO2 captured from multiple identified industrial emitters in North-West Europe, including from Borealis' various industrial sites in Europe.