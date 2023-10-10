Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Royal IHC Secures Launch Customer for Its New Surface Fed Amphibious Hi-Traq Jetter

(Photo: Royal IHC)
(Photo: Royal IHC)

Royal IHC announced it has secured a contract to supply U.S.-based Caldwell Marine International (CMI), with a newbuild Amphibious Hi-Traq Jetter.

This subsea tracked trenching vehicle is the first of its type to be owned and operated by a specialist U.S. cable installation contractor.

Brett Bailey, general manager at CMI, said, “This state-of-the-art instrument significantly increases CMI’s cable burial capabilities and allows us to better approach complex submarine cable installations. The Surface Fed Amphibious Hi-Traq Jetter will play an important role in the ongoing future successes of CMI within the U.S. offshore wind sector.”

The scope of this contract award includes the new Royal IHC Amphibious Hi-Traq Jetter vehicle with eductor system, combined power and control cabin upgraded with latest SCADA system, power/control umbilical and a special purpose umbilical reeler. Royal IHC Ltd will work in partnership with its international suppliers to provide fabrication, assembly, and final testing in Blyth, U.K., along with ongoing servicing, training and spares support.

Lonneke Holierhoek, director IHC Offshore Energy, said, "As a global leader in the design and manufacture of subsea trenching technologies, Royal IHC is excited to secure this notable contract award. While the ‘Amphibious Hi-Traq Jetter’ is a new addition to our tracked trencher range, this innovative vehicle utilizes patented Royal IHC technologies extensively tested over many years in real world applications.”

Technology Vehicle News Subsea

Related Offshore News

Illustration only - Credit: 3D at Depth (file image)

Nauticus Robotics to Acquire 3D at Depth in $34M All-stock...
Credit: Van Oord

Van Oord Set to Kick Off Cable Installation for...

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Floating Offshore Wind By the Numbers: A Look at an Emerging Market

Floating Offshore Wind By the

Current News

Connecting the Dots: From Remote Operations to Full Autonomy

Connecting the Dots: From Remo

Kosmos Energy Makes Oil Discovery Near Lucius SPAR in U.S. GoM

Kosmos Energy Makes Oil Discov

Global Energy Transition Hasn't Truly Started Yet as Fossil Fuels Persist - DNV

Global Energy Transition Hasn'

Biggest Oil and Gas Sector Deals Since Start of the Century

Biggest Oil and Gas Sector Dea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine