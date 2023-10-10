Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Inspirit Completes CWind Acquisition

(Image: Inspirit Capital)
(Image: Inspirit Capital)

U.K. investment firm Inspirit Capital announced it has completed the carve-out of CWind, a provider of offshore wind support services, from Global Marine Group.

CWind completes approximately 60,000 crew transfers annually, utilizing its fleet of crew transfer vessels (CTV), including the world’s first hybrid surface effect ship, CWind Pioneer. The company has operated in support of more than 50 U.K. and European offshore wind farms since 2010.

London-based Inspirit Capital specializes in acquiring businesses that are no longer core to their parent company’s strategic objectives and require a different ownership structure to achieve their full potential.

Paul Youens, investment manager at Inspirit Capital, said, “We are delighted to be investing in CWind, a clear market leader in the offshore wind market, which further demonstrates Inspirit’s capacity to deliver corporate carve-outs. The business has a rich heritage and strong relationships with key operators in the sector. We are excited to back management’s vision to nurture and expand existing customer relationships, as well as deliver on the ambitious sustainability plans for the business.”

Joe Browse, managing director at CWind, said, “CWind is embarking on an exciting journey with Inspirit Capital as our new owner. Our unwavering commitment to the offshore wind industry remains stronger than ever. This acquisition will enable us to enhance our offering, further explore innovative solutions for our clients, and continue supporting the growth of clean, sustainable energy generation.”

Inspirit was advised on the transaction by Stout (Corporate Finance), K&L Gates (Legal), LCM (Debt providers) and Colebrook Offshore (Valuations). Global Marine were advised by Piper Sandler (Corporate Finance) and Jones Day (Legal).

Legal Offshore Vessels Mergers & Acquisitions Offshore Wind Europe

Related Offshore News

Image courtesy Jumbo Offshore

Van Oord contracts Jumbo Offshore
© Cavan / Adobe Stock

New England States Buy Offshore Wind Power as US Industry...

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Floating Offshore Wind By the Numbers: A Look at an Emerging Market

Floating Offshore Wind By the

Current News

Connecting the Dots: From Remote Operations to Full Autonomy

Connecting the Dots: From Remo

Kosmos Energy Makes Oil Discovery Near Lucius SPAR in U.S. GoM

Kosmos Energy Makes Oil Discov

Global Energy Transition Hasn't Truly Started Yet as Fossil Fuels Persist - DNV

Global Energy Transition Hasn'

Biggest Oil and Gas Sector Deals Since Start of the Century

Biggest Oil and Gas Sector Dea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine