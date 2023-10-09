Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Israel Shuts Down Production from Tamar Offshore Gas Field

Tamar (File Photo: Noble Energy)
Israel is suspending production at the Tamar gas field off its southern coast and will seek alternative fuel sources to meet its needs, the energy ministry said on Monday, following three days of violence in the region.

Chevron, which operates the field, confirmed it had been instructed by the ministry to shut down the field, located some 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) off the city of Ashdod along Israel's southern Mediterranean coast.

Israel's largest offshore gas field, Leviathan, continues to operate normally, Chevron said.

Chevron, Tamar field's operator, owns a 25% stake, while Isramco holds 28.75%, the UAE's Mubadala Petroleum 22%, Tamar Petroleum  16.75%, Dor Gas 4% and Everest 3.5%.

(Reuters - Reporting by Dan Williams, Ari Rabinovitch and Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)

