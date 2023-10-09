Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ventus Energy to Provide Support at UK's Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm

- L-R: Mark Halliday, Operations Director at Equnior and Claire Roberts, Senior Contracts Specialist at Equinor with Rauri Maguire, Director of Operations at Ventus Energy and David Orr, Head of Commissioning Projects at Ventus Energy. Credit: Ventus Energy
High voltage engineering specialist, Ventus Energy, said Monday it had secured a significant contract to supply highly skilled senior authorised persons (SAPs) for 24/7 support at a UK offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank. 

Awarded to the organization’s North Shields base in the north-east of England, which is in direct sight of the wind farm’s operational base, the three-year contract provides eight of Ventus Energy’s specialist electrical engineers, known as SAPs, to the project, Ventus said.

"Each SAP has a remit of responding to site for 400kV operations - the highest voltage in use in the UK - and while the contract primarily supports emergency works, Ventus Energy will also be available for planned operations. This means Dogger Bank can benefit from a wide range of high voltage services and access to the company’s turnkey solutions. Its team will deliver quick response times to the site, ensuring any potential downtime is kept to a minimum," Ventus said.

Ventus Energy specializes in a range of high-voltage services, including operations and maintenance, electrical safety management and coordination, high and extra-high-voltage jointing, and is a preferred supplier for onshore and subsea cable repair.  

Rauri Maguire, director of operations said “There’s a limited number of SAPs across the country as it’s an incredibly high and unique skill set, but it’s one that we are continuing to invest in to support the growth of new and larger wind farms across the UK. Our SAPs attaining a 400kV authorization under Dogger Bank’s Safe System of Work, is testament to the knowledge and experience we can offer the market in this area. 

“At Ventus, we know how integral this discipline is to the renewables industry as it further progresses energy generation in a safe and efficient manner, so we’re proud to be one of few UK companies with this specialist offering. “We look forward to working closely with Dogger Bank Wind Farm to help deliver this major development.” 

The Dogger Bank offshore wind project is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) and Vårgrønn (20%). SSE Renewables is lead operator for the development and construction of Dogger Bank Wind Farm. 

Equinor will be lead operator of the wind farm on completion for its expected operational life of around 35 years. 

L-R: Rauri Maguire, Director of Operations at Ventus Energy with Mark Halliday, Operations Director at Equinor, Claire Roberts, Senior Contracts Specialist at Equinor and David Orr, Head of Commissioning Projects at Ventus Energy. - Credit: Ventus Energy


