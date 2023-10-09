Van Oord's Fallpipe Vessel Achieves Milestone: 20 Million Tonnes of Installed Rock

" The vessel has installed a staggering 20 million tonnes of rock, a record unparalleled in the subsea rock installation market," Van Oord said.

"Since 2005, Nordnes has been installing rocks on the seabed to protect and stabilize offshore energy infrastructure on projects all around the world. In total, the vessel has now installed an impressive 20 million tonnes of rock," the Dutch firms said.

Nordnes is part of Van Oord’s fleet of flexible fallpipe vessels, which, the company says, are highly efficient for subsea rock installation.

According to Van Oord, the vessels are equipped with a unique flexible fallpipe system and remote operating vehicles (ROV), allowing them to install rock at a high level of accuracy.

David Schulberg, Contracts & Supply Chain Director, Norway, at Subsea 7: ‘Subsea 7 wishes to congratulate Van Oord and the Nordnes crew on the remarkable milestone of 20 million tonnes of installed rock. The Nordnes has made significant contributions to numerous Subsea7 projects, consistently demonstrating excellence in subsea rock installation.’

Alf Roger Hellestø, Project Manager Power & Installation, Ormen Lange Phase 3 (OLP3) Project, at Shell: ‘The OLP3 Project would like to recognise Van Oord and the Nordnes on reaching an amazing 20 million tonnes of installed rock since 2005. This is a fantastic milestone, achieved while working on the Ormen Lange project! Van Oord has been a key player in the OLP3 project since we entered the execution phase. With its outstanding safety standards, excellent upfront planning and efficient execution, Van Oord has really inspired and supported the other key players in the project and are a main contributor ion to project performance and deliverables.’ Credit: Van Oord