Solstad Offshore Secures Contract Extensions for Three Vessels

The Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has secured contract extensions for three of its offshore vessels.

Equinor has declared the last contractual yearly option for the AHTS “Normand Ferking”. With the declaration of this option, “Normand Ferking” is now firm until November 2024. The vessel is currently in the port of Slovag, Norway.

Subsea 7 has exercised the 2024 Optional Charter Period for the CSV “Normand Subsea”. The contract is now firm until December 31, 2024. Subsea 7 has the option to extend the contract for another year. The vessel is currently in the West of Shetland area.

DeepOcean has declared its optional year for the CSV “Normand Jarstein”, taking the firm period for the vessel up until December 31, 2024. The vessel was most recently at the Don field in the UK North Sea.

Solstad Offshore did not share the financial details of the contracts.