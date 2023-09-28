CGG Starts Seismic Reimaging Program in Ivory Coast's Tano Basin

France-based marine seismic data firm CGG has announced the start of a major new multi-client 3D PSDM reimaging program in the Tano Basin offshore Ivory Coast, in association with the country’s Direction Générale des Hydrocarbures (DGH) and national oil company, PETROCI Holding (PETROCI).

CGG said that the 6,400 sq km reimaged seismic data set near the recent world-class Baleine field would give interested industry operators unique insight into this high-potential new play.

The project is supported by industry funding and expected to complete by the end of 2024, with a fast-track volume available in Q1 2024.

Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data, said: “The recent discovery of the Baleine field has led to heightened exploration interest in offshore Côte d’Ivoire. Our reimaging project is the first of its kind to utilize cutting-edge technology to enable confident evaluation at a prospect as well as regional level, to give a better picture of the subsurface in this world-class basin. The resulting ultramodern data set will offer unique access to near-field exploration opportunities, placing IOCs a step ahead in fast-tracking the development of these high-impact prospects.”



