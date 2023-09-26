Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Egypt Awards Oil and Gas Exploration Blocks to Eni, BP, QatarEnergy, and Zarubezhneft

September 26, 2023

Credit: yanamavlyutova/AdobeStock
Credit: yanamavlyutova/AdobeStock

Italy's Eni was the big winner in an Egyptian auction for oil and gas exploration rights on Tuesday, securing concessions for two of the four blocks outright, according to results from the petroleum ministry. 

The company also won a third block with BP and QatarEnergy in the Mediterranean Sea, while Russia's Zarubezhneft was awarded a block in the Nile Delta. 

Zarubezhneft's win is a rare expansion abroad by a Russian company since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Zarubezhneft already operates in seven countries, including Egypt where it is a party to production sharing agreements at offshore blocks. Zarubezhneft declined to comment further. 

Egypt, which faces growing demand for gas from its population of 105 million, has been trying to position itself as a regional energy hub, selling its own gas and re-exporting Israeli gas as liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Middle East, Africa and Europe. 

However, the country faced some power cuts in the summer and its natural gas production has fallen to a three-year low. The government in July announced the start of a $1.8 billion program to drill natural gas exploration wells in the Mediterranean Sea and Nile Delta. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Sarah El Safty/Writing by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Nadine Awadalla and Mark Potter)

Energy Industry News Activity Africa Red Sea Mediterannean Sea

Related Offshore News

Credit: EEW SPC

First Monopiles for Giant U.S. Offshore Wind Project Set...
Johan Castberg quayside at Aker Solutions, Stord (Photo: Øyvind Gravås/Equinor)

Johan Castberg Project Costs Rise. First Oil Still on...

Insight

What Lies Ahead for Idle North Sea Jack-up Rigs?

What Lies Ahead for Idle North Sea Jack-up Rigs?

Video

Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Current News

Portugal's EDP, Galp Say Price is Key for Offshore Wind Auction

Portugal's EDP, Galp Say Price is Key for Offshore Wind Auction

Marine Power Systems PelaFlex Floating Wind Platform Receives Feasibility Certification from DNV

Marine Power Systems PelaFlex Floating Wind Platform Receives Feasibility Certification from DNV

First Monopiles for Giant U.S. Offshore Wind Project Set Sail

First Monopiles for Giant U.S. Offshore Wind Project Set Sail

Malaysian FPSO Firm Bumi Armada Gets Hold of Indonesian Block with Two Discoveries

Malaysian FPSO Firm Bumi Armada Gets Hold of Indonesian Block with Two Discoveries

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine