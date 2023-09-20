Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Carbonvert, Castex Energy Execute Deal for Operation of Louisiana's First Offshore CO2 Storage Hub

September 20, 2023

Credit: Dmitry Kovalchuk/AdobeStock
Carbonvert and Castex Energy announced on Tuesday the execution of an operating agreement with the State of Louisiana to develop a 24,000 acre tract of land situated in state waters, offshore Cameron Parish, to permanently store carbon dioxide (“CO2”). 

"Castex’s decades-long operational, commercial and subsurface experience, combined with Carbonvert's specialized expertise in carbon capture and storage (“CCS”), position the Cameron Parish CO2 Hub as a leading choice for regional emitters seeking efficient and sustainable decarbonization solutions," Carbonvert said.

"Based on technical and subsurface studies by Castex and the region's advantageous subsurface geology, the Cameron Parish CO2 Hub has a total storage capacity of more than 250 million metric tons of CO2 and will service the region’s high concentration of existing industrial emitters and anticipated greenfield projects, notably ammonia and LNG facilities. The JV Partners are also actively exploring opportunities to repurpose existing pipeline infrastructure to support the project," the company said in a statement.

In August 2022, the JV Partners executed a 50/50 joint venture agreement to jointly identify and advance CCS projects in Louisiana. 

The JV Partners said they aimed to bring both economic and environmental benefits to Cameron and Calcasieu Parishes and the broader surrounding region. Castex will serve as the operator for the Cameron Parish CO2 hub.

Carbonvert CEO, Alex Tiller, said: "We firmly believe our Cameron Parish offshore project will help shape Louisiana’s low carbon future. Our CCS project will strengthen the local economy via funds from the newly adopted Louisiana Act No. 378, via the Federal Justice40 requirements, and by attracting new low-carbon focused businesses and related jobs. It will also provide a solution to clean up existing regional CO2 emissions, which is a win for everyone.”

Castex EVP & CFO Aaron Killian commented: “Castex and Carbonvert look forward to developing the first offshore CO2 storage hub in Louisiana. Our Cameron Parish project combines premier geologic storage attributes with existing midstream infrastructure to provide a range of tailored solutions to the adjacent industrial corridors in need of economically viable CO2 storage. The significant environmental benefit and local economic impact of this project align with the mission and vision of the JV Partners and the industries we are collaborating with to address regional CO2 emissions.”

 

