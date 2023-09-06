Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ABS Approves Bumi Armada's Floating Concept for Carbon Storage and Injection

September 6, 2023

Rendering of the floating carbon storage and injection unit (FCSIU) – Courtesy of Bumi Armada
Rendering of the floating carbon storage and injection unit (FCSIU) – Courtesy of Bumi Armada

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has awarded Approval in Principle (AIP) for Bumi Armada’s pioneering design for a floating carbon storage and injection unit (FCSIU).

Bumi Armada’s FCSIU concept is a floating terminal capable of storing and injecting liquified carbon dioxide (LCO2) into depleted oil and gas fields or aquifers. 

This novel concept incorporates the ability to accept LCO2 deliveries in an offshore setting, the flexibility to manage LCO2 at low or medium pressure, the provision of LCO2 buffer storage and the preparation of LCO2 for sequestration - permanent storage of COdeep beneath the seabed.Rendering of the floating carbon storage and injection unit (FCSIU) – Courtesy of Bumi Armada 

The FCSIU can receive LCO2 from various sources, such as electricity generation, manufacturing and construction, offering a new solution for reducing CO2 emissions from these industries.

The AIP is applicable to either a new build or a converted donor carrier, with smaller tanks to optimize the cargo space layout.

“Carbon capture and reinjection in depleted fields is a promising technology for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and it is likely that this process will become more widespread and play an increasingly important role in the transition to a low-carbon economy. ABS is a leader in the field and is committed to supporting the safe development and adoption of the technology,” said John McDonald, ABS President and Chief Operating Officer.

Gary Christenson, Bumi Armada’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are excited to bring sustainable and scalable solutions to reduce carbon emissions, which is also in line with Bumi Armada’s recently launched decarbonization agenda to achieve net zero by 2050. This solution is a testament to our strong commitment towards providing the best decarbonization solutions globally.”

Stephen Matthew Williamson, Senior Vice President, Technology, Engineering and Projects for Bumi Armada holds the ABS AIP with John McDonald, ABS President and COO. - Credit: ABS

Energy Industry News Activity Floating Production Decarbonization CCS Carbon Capture And Storage

Related Offshore News

A BW Energy FPSO in Gabon - (File photo: BW Energy)

Europe's Gabon-exposed Stocks Slide after Military Coup
Credit: esbobeldijk/AdobeStock

Equinor, BP Seek 54% Hike in US Offshore Wind Power Price,...

Insight

US Offshore Wind Sector Faces Key Test After Weak Gulf Auction

US Offshore Wind Sector Faces Key Test After Weak Gulf Auction

Video

HexDefence Aims to Protect Offshore Wind Assets, Cradle to Grave

HexDefence Aims to Protect Offshore Wind Assets, Cradle to Grave

Current News

Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Greek Cable Maker Selected for Polish Offshore Wind Farm Work

Greek Cable Maker Selected for Polish Offshore Wind Farm Work

ABS Approves Bumi Armada's Floating Concept for Carbon Storage and Injection

ABS Approves Bumi Armada's Floating Concept for Carbon Storage and Injection

US Offshore Wind Projects Seek Looser Subsidy Rules in Fight for Survival

US Offshore Wind Projects Seek Looser Subsidy Rules in Fight for Survival

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine