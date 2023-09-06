Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Orsted CEO Says Abandoning US Wind Projects a 'real option'

September 6, 2023

Orsted Chief Executive Mads Nipper - Credit: Orsted (file image)
Orsted Chief Executive Mads Nipper - Credit: Orsted (file image)

Denmark's Orsted, the world's largest offshore wind farm developer, is prepared to walk away from projects in the U.S. unless the Biden administration guarantees more support, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing the company's CEO. 

"We are still upholding a real option to walk away," Orsted CEO Mads Nipper told Bloomberg News in an interview. "But right now, we are still working towards a final investment decision on projects in America." 

Last week Orsted said it may see U.S. impairments of 16 billion Danish crowns ($2.3 billion) due to supply chain problems, soaring interest rates and a lack of new tax credits. 

($1 = 6.9488 Danish crowns) 

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity North America Renewables Regulation

Related Offshore News

©Cavan/AdobeStock

US Offshore Wind Projects Seek Looser Subsidy Rules in...

Prysmian's Leonardo da Vinci Vessel Begins Laying Cable...

Insight

US Offshore Wind Sector Faces Key Test After Weak Gulf Auction

US Offshore Wind Sector Faces Key Test After Weak Gulf Auction

Video

HexDefence Aims to Protect Offshore Wind Assets, Cradle to Grave

HexDefence Aims to Protect Offshore Wind Assets, Cradle to Grave

Current News

Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Greek Cable Maker Selected for Polish Offshore Wind Farm Work

Greek Cable Maker Selected for Polish Offshore Wind Farm Work

ABS Approves Bumi Armada's Floating Concept for Carbon Storage and Injection

ABS Approves Bumi Armada's Floating Concept for Carbon Storage and Injection

US Offshore Wind Projects Seek Looser Subsidy Rules in Fight for Survival

US Offshore Wind Projects Seek Looser Subsidy Rules in Fight for Survival

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine