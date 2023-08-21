WSG Energy Services Records Several FPSO Asia Pacific Project Wins

WSG Energy Services (WSGES) in Singapore has secured multiple contract wins on Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel projects with a combined value in excess of at $10m.

WSG was commissioned by Yinson Production to assist on the upgrade and conversion of FPSO Atlanta; on BW Offshore's construction of the FPSO Barossa; and recently completed a workscope on SBM Offshore's Prosperity FPSO.

Another recently awarded FPSO construction by Yinson Production is to provide precommissioning services for the FPSO Maria Quiteria (IPB Project) which is currently being constructed in southern China - and is WSG's first precommissioning campaign in China.

Working closely with its UAE and European bases, WSGES is providing precommissioning services which includes N2/Helium Leak Testing and Pressure Safety Valve Re-calibration on Yinson's FPSO Atlanta conversion in Dubai's Drydocks World in a JV with UAE-based Marjan Group.

A major flange management and leak testing workscope, which includes the use of WSGES's propriety Asset Integrity Management System (AIMS), is underway on BW Offshore's new build of the Barossa FPSO on behalf of Australia's Santos.

Darren Seet, second left with WSGES Singapore colleagues. Image courtesy WSGES

A leak repair project on behalf of SBM Offshore was recently completed at the Keppel Shipyard in Singapore on the Prosperity FPSO which later this year is scheduled to be installed on the Payara Field, offshore Guyana.



"The FPSO market is one of our main focal points in Asia Pacific and securing these four strategic contracts, along with a number of smaller workscopes, sets out our credentials for providing reliable, efficient and solution-driven services to FPSO construction companies and those involved in vessel conversion work," said WSGES Asia General Manager, Darren Seet. "Our AIMS software for managing large-scale integrity projects is an attractive proposition for prospective clients and can be tailored to their specific needs and scaled up depending on the size of the project."



