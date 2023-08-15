Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Blue Ocean Transfers: A New Jones Act CTV Player Emerges

August 15, 2023

(Image: Blue Ocean Transfers)
(Image: Blue Ocean Transfers)

There's a new player in the Jones Act crew transfer vessel (CTV) market: Blue Ocean Transfers (BOT), based on Long Island, N.Y.

The McQuilling-Partners-owned company is planning to build a fleet of CTVs to support the U.S. offshore wind industry as it ramps up to meet the Biden administration's goal of 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030. 

"BOT is a marine logistics equipment manager, whose equipment is chartered and deployed by wind field developers and their suppliers," the company said in a statement. "The BOT business model leverages the specific knowledge, experience and skills of different organizations. It brings together targeted expertise in capital deployment, financing, ship construction, vessel management and commercial employment and is designed to ensure scalability to support a growing CTV market while providing competitive hire rates to charterers on safe, reliable and modern crew transfer vessels."

Used for ferrying personnel and light equipment to and from offshore wind farms, CTVs are among the Jones-Act-compliant vessels needed to build and service the pipeline of new U.S. offshore wind projects. Currently, there are only a handful of U.S.-flagged CTVs in operation, with about two dozen known to be on order at American shipyards.

Houston-based SEACOR Marine, an established operator of offshore vessels, will provide technical and operational management of BOT's CTV fleet under a ship management contract.

According to the BOT website, its fleet will initially be comprised of 27- and 31-meter aluminum catamaran newbuilds designed by Incat Crowther.

Representatives from Blue Ocean Transfers could not immediately be reached for comment on vessel orders and potential builders. However, shipbuilders listed under the "collaborators" section of the BOT site include Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding in Somerset, Mass., Gulf Craft Marine in Franklin, La. and St. Johns Ship Building in Palatka, Fla.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels North America

Related Offshore News

Edison Chouest Offshore's new "mini-CTV" will be a daughter craft to its SOV ECO Edison, slated to enter service in 2024. (Image: Chartwell Marine)

Edison Chouest Offshore Building 'Mini' CTV
Credit: ruud coster/MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian Firm Agrees to Buy Five Vroon Offshore Vessels...

Insight

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

One Killed, Three Missing After Rig Capsizes in Nigeria

One Killed, Three Missing After Rig Capsizes in Nigeria

Taiwan's CPC says it has Australian Approval for Dorado Project

Taiwan's CPC says it has Australian Approval for Dorado Project

Blue Ocean Transfers: A New Jones Act CTV Player Emerges

Blue Ocean Transfers: A New Jones Act CTV Player Emerges

Keel Laid for US' First Plug-in Hybrid SOV

Keel Laid for US' First Plug-in Hybrid SOV

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine