Germany Grants Awards for 900-megawatt Offshore Wind Nordseecluster B to RWE

The German Federal Network Agency today announced that RWE has been granted awards for Nordseecluster B.

This involves the N-3.6 and N-3.5 sites in the German North Sea, on which RWE plans to develop, build, and operate two wind farms with a total capacity of 900 megawatts (MW).

RWE secured the 900 MW without a negative bid component. Last year, the company had already secured the rights for two wind farms in Nordseecluster A with a total capacity of 660 MW. Preferred suppliers of the main components have already been selected for all four sites with a total capacity of 1.6 gigawatts.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO RWE Offshore Wind: “We are driving forward the expansion of RWE’s offshore wind power fleet in Germany at full speed. Our portfolio already includes six offshore wind farms off the German coasts. This auction success at attractive conditions significantly strengthens our position. It is also a good signal for the energy transition. Every newly built wind farm increases green electricity supply, which is crucial for lower electricity prices in the long term.”

The Nordseecluster, located around 50 kilometres north of the island of Juist, will be constructed in two phases (Nordseecluster A and B): The two wind farms of Nordseecluster A with a total capacity of 660 MW are to become operational as early as the beginning of 2027. A further 900 MW will be provided by the two wind farms of Nordseecluster B, which are scheduled to start operation from 2029. Due to the size of the Nordseecluster, RWE intends to achieve considerable synergy effects in the development, construction and subsequent operation of the four wind farms.

The German Federal Network Agency has also provisionally awarded RWE another site for an offshore wind farm with a capacity of 630 MW. Site N-6.6 is a pre-investigated area located around 50 kilometres northwest of the Nordseecluster. The further development of the project by RWE is still subject to the exercise of the step-in right by another company.