Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs 71-Year-Old from Offshore Vessel

August 4, 2023

Screenshot from Coast Guard video
Screenshot from Coast Guard video

The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday medevaced a 71-year-old man from an offshore supply vessel around 100 miles southwest of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 2:51 a.m. from the vessel's captain requesting assistance to medevac a passenger experiencing low blood pressure and dizziness.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the man aboard the helicopter, and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the University Medical Center in New Orleans. The man was last reported to be in stable condition.

Offshore Energy Coast Guard Activity Safety & Security

Related Offshore News

A Perdana vessel - Credit: mgklingsick_aol_com/MarineTraffic.com

Perdana Nautika Wins AHTS Vessel Contract
Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7's New Semi-Submersible Vessel Equipped for XXL...

Insight

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

Norwegian Firm Agrees to Buy Five Vroon Offshore Vessels for $94M

Norwegian Firm Agrees to Buy Five Vroon Offshore Vessels for $94M

How Floating Solar Panels Could Power Future Population Hotspots

How Floating Solar Panels Could Power Future Population Hotspots

APA's Appraisal Well Confirms Extension of Oil Resources Offshore Suriname

APA's Appraisal Well Confirms Extension of Oil Resources Offshore Suriname

Oil Set for Sixth Weekly Gain on Extended Supply Cuts

Oil Set for Sixth Weekly Gain on Extended Supply Cuts

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine