Geir Bjørkeli to Step Down as CEO of Corvus Energy

Geir Bjørkeli has decided to step down as CEO of marine battery solutions provider Corvus Energy.

He will continue in his position until at the latest December 31st 2023, ensuring a seamless transition to new leadership.

Bjørkeli said: "After leading Corvus for five and a half years, I believe it is time for the company to have a new leader. Together with the rest of the team, I have dedicated extensive efforts to elevate Corvus into a prominent green industrial company within the maritime sector. The company continues to experience significant growth, with supply issues resolved post-pandemic and record-high order intake. Therefore, I believe now is an opportune moment for a change in leadership."

"Geir has skillfully guided Corvus through an exceptional period of growth, firmly positioning the company as a leading global player in maritime electrification. We hold immense respect for Geir and his team's accomplishments, and the board is pleased that he successfully navigated through challenging years, leaving the company in an excellent state. The board will promptly commence the search for a new Managing Director," said Mikael Mäkinen, Chairman of Corvus Energy.

Geir Bjørkeli, is a mechanical engineer by education and holds a MBA in Shipping, Offshore, and Finance, and he brought with him 25 years of experience in the international maritime industry when he assumed the role of CEO at Corvus Energy in January 2018.

He is a board member of The Federation of Norwegian Industries “Norsk Industri” , serves as Chairman of their maritime branch, and is a board member of NCE Maritime Clean Tech.

"Corvus holds a unique market position as the maritime sector propels forward in embracing sustainable practices. I am proud of our achievements, yet I am eagerly anticipating new challenges. I firmly believe that I still have much to contribute to the industry globally, but my dedication remains steadfast in leading Corvus until my successor assumes the role. With its exceptional workforce and visionary managers, Corvus possesses boundless potential," said Bjørkeli.