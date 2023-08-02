Wood, Shell in Multi-year Services Deal

Wood, an energy industry consulting and engineering company, said Wednesday it had signed a multi-year enterprise framework agreement (EFA) to continue to provide services to Shell’s global projects.

Bringing specialist consulting, engineering, procurement, and project management expertise to Shell’s greenfield and brownfield projects, the agreement will see Wood continue to support projects that ensure energy security and enable energy transition projects focused on carbon capture, low-carbon fuels, and hydrogen, Wood said.

Wood said it would deploy expertise in decarbonization, digitalization, and asset life extension to enhance Shell assets worldwide.

Under the three-year framework, with options for two one-year extensions, services will be provided by Wood’s consulting and engineering teams in Europe, North America, Latin America, South-East Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Ken Gilmartin, Wood’s CEO, said: “This award continues a 70-year relationship between Shell and Wood, spanning more than 20 countries and numerous major projects. Complex project excellence is where we excel and we are aligned with Shell in our strategic ambitions to deliver the energy the world needs today while simultaneously delivering the energy transition at pace. We look forward to continuing to partner with Shell as we work to design a better energy future together.”