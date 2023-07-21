Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sino-German Partnership to Build 500MW Offshore Wind Farm in Guangdong, China

July 21, 2023

Dr. Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE (left side) and Shen Zhongmin, Co-Chairman of the Board of Mingyang Group. Photo: BASF
Dr. Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE (left side) and Shen Zhongmin, Co-Chairman of the Board of Mingyang Group. Photo: BASF

Germany's chemicals giant BASF and China's wind turbine developer Mingyang have agreed to jointly construct and operate an offshore wind farm in South China. For this, the duo has created a joint venture company, Mingyang BASF New Energy (Zhanjiang) Co., Ltd. in which Mingyang will hold 90 percent and BASF 10 percent of the shares. 

The offshore wind farm in Zhanjiang Municipality of Guangdong province will have a total installed capacity of 500 megawatts. It is expected to be fully operational in 2025. The majority of the power generated will be used to supply renewable electricity to BASF Zhanjiang Verbund site.

According to BASF, this is the first Sino-German offshore wind farm project involving development, construction, and operation. 

"The wind farm is a key milestone in supplying BASF’s Zhanjiang Verbund site with 100% green power on start-up. BASF is dedicated to building its Verbund site in Zhanjiang as a role model for sustainable and smart production," BASF said.

“BASF wants to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 globally. This offshore wind farm in Zhanjiang clearly demonstrates BASF’s commitment to achieving its climate goals and is a lighthouse project on BASF’s pathway to net zero. Furthermore, the project will contribute to China’s green transformation in the chemical industry and to the country’s carbon reduction ambition,” said Dr. Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE.

 

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Asia

Related Offshore News

Credit; Vattenfall (File photo)

Vattenfall Stopping Norfolk Boreas Offshore Wind Farm in...
Credit: Ian Dyball/AdobeStock

Toshiba and General Electric to Establish Domestic...

Insight

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

SLB Tops Earnings Estimates on Demand for Offshore and International Drilling

SLB Tops Earnings Estimates on Demand for Offshore and International Drilling

Senesco Launches Jones Act CTV WindServe Genesis

Senesco Launches Jones Act CTV WindServe Genesis

Sino-German Partnership to Build 500MW Offshore Wind Farm in Guangdong, China

Sino-German Partnership to Build 500MW Offshore Wind Farm in Guangdong, China

Orsted JV to sell Hornsea 2 Transmission Assets Worth $1.47B

Orsted JV to sell Hornsea 2 Transmission Assets Worth $1.47B

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine