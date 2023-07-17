Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

July 17, 2023

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)
(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

An ailing crewmember was medevaced from a liftboat approximately three miles south of Pecan Island, La., Saturday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said its watchstanders at Sector New Orleans received a call at approximately 1:12 a.m. from the captain of the vessel requesting assistance to medevac a 42-year-old man on board reportedly having heart-attack-like symptoms.

The watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

Once on scene, the aircrew hoisted the man aboard the helicopter and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition.


Offshore Liftboats Coast Guard Activity North America Safety & Security

Related Offshore News

Credit: Pemex

Pemex Estimates Deadly Platform Fire Shut in 700,000...
Credit: Pemex

VIDEO: Two Dead, One Missing after Fire Tears through...


Trending Offshore News

Shell shuts Imo River trunkline
Pipelines

Insight

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

Brazilian Oil Firm Hits 100,000 Barrels Per Day Production Milestone

Brazilian Oil Firm Hits 100,000 Barrels Per Day Production Milestone

Oilfield Service Providers to Get Lift from International, Offshore Demand

Oilfield Service Providers to Get Lift from International, Offshore Demand

M.A.R.S. Chosen for Sustainable Recycling of EnQuest's Heather Alpha Topsides

M.A.R.S. Chosen for Sustainable Recycling of EnQuest's Heather Alpha Topsides

Brunvoll to Deliver Propulsion System of New Green Fuel SOV

Brunvoll to Deliver Propulsion System of New Green Fuel SOV

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine