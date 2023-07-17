Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

An ailing crewmember was medevaced from a liftboat approximately three miles south of Pecan Island, La., Saturday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said its watchstanders at Sector New Orleans received a call at approximately 1:12 a.m. from the captain of the vessel requesting assistance to medevac a 42-year-old man on board reportedly having heart-attack-like symptoms.

The watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

Once on scene, the aircrew hoisted the man aboard the helicopter and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition.



