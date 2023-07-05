Edda Boreas CSOV Starts Dogger Bank Contract

Edda Wind's recently delivered Edda Boreas Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) has started the contract to support commissioning operations at the world’s largest offshore wind farm - the Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm in the UK - for the next two years.

The giant Dogger Bank offshore wind farm is being built in three consecutive 1.2GW phases; Dogger Bank A, Dogger Bank B, and Dogger Bank C.

SSE Renewables is leading the development and construction of Dogger Bank Wind Farm, while Equinor will operate the wind farm on completion for its expected operational life of around 35 years.

According to the shipowner, the Edda Boreas vessel, which can accommodate up to 95 offshore wind technicians at any time, will be an essential tool for the commissioning of the offshore wind farm.

"It will enable year-round operations in a safe and efficient manner, ensuring that installation targets for the wind farm will be reached,"Edda Wind said.

Edda Boreas is of Salt 0217 design and build number C490 from Gondan Shipbuilders in Spain. The vessel is 88.3 meters long, with a beam of 19.7 meters. It can accommodate 120 persons in high-standard cabins.

Following the Edda Boreas delivery, Edda Wind now has five vessels in operation, with another nine vessels yet to come.

Under the current fleet expansion program, Edda Wind’s fleet will comprise ten vessels by 2025.

According to MarineTraffic, the Edda Boreas is currently moored in the Port of Middlesborough, where it arrived from Denmark on Sunday, July 2, 2023.