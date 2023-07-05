'Major Operator' Chooses Expro's System for Deepwater Project in Gulf of Mexico

Energy services firm Expro said Wednesday it had secured a contract with an unnamed "major operator" for the first deployment of its single shear and seal high-debris 15K ball valve assembly.

The multi-functional single shear and seal mechanism will form part of a full subsea deepwater completion/intervention system being designed by Expro for its client for a deepwater subsea field at about 6,600ft (2,000 m) in the Gulf of Mexico.

"The mechanism is designed to answer the customer’s requirement for a versatile, single-valve subsea solution rather than the conventional double-valve system while offering the reassurance of risk reduction through an additional safety barrier," Expro said.

The three-year contract for the in-riser system is valued at over $15 million.

"Expro’s high-debris single ball system, which delivers shear and post shear seal on a multitude of sizes of coiled tubing, slickline, and electrical cable, is a solution for both gas and liquid. Its versatility makes it suitable for deployment in both in-riser or open water environments," Expro said of its system.

Graham Cheyne, Expro’s Vice President of Subsea Well Access, said Expro's system improved safety on the rig floor by minimizing personnel and mitigating human error, while providing an additional safety barrier.









