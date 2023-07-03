Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Wood Secures $250M Deal with Brunei Shell Petroleum for Offshore Asset Rejuvenation

July 3, 2023

Illustration - Credit: corlaffra/AdobeStock
Illustration - Credit: corlaffra/AdobeStock

John Wood Group (Wood) has won a contract extension worth approximately $250 million with Brunei Shell Petroleum ('BSP'), Brunei's largest energy producer. 

The two-year extension will focus on the continued rejuvenation of BSP's offshore energy asset portfolio to maximize production capacity and efficiency, Wood said.

The scope of the contract includes brownfield engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services as well as the management of its offshore marine fleet. The work Wood is undertaking will maximize the production capacity of the assets whilst minimizing related emissions. This cost-reimbursable contract is delivered by Wood's Operations business unit.

Ken Gilmartin, CEO at Wood, said: "Wood is pleased to continue supporting BSP's offshore assets in the next phase of its rejuvenation project to upgrade core assets, which account for around 80% of BSP's production, making this work critically important to the company."

Employing around 1,500 skilled employees under the contract, 65% of which are local to Brunei, Wood is committed to investing in local people and capabilities through the Wawasan Brunei 2035 program to advance employment and skills of the country's national workforce, Wood said.

The extension to February 2026 means Wood will deliver a range of services to BSP's top 20 offshore installations, which account for around 80% of the company's total oil and gas production. The contract will be delivered by Wood's teams in Brunei from the company's main location in Kuala Belait and offshore, supported by the Manila, Philippines office.

Engineering Activity Asia Inspection & Repair & Maintenance

Related Offshore News

Credit: Goldwind

World's First 16MW Offshore Wind Turbine Installed...
Credit: Global Image Archive/AdobeStock

DORIS Secures Second Contract for Gray Whale 3 Floating...


Trending Offshore News

©SHI

Saipem to Buy 7th-gen Drillship from Samsung Citing...
Drilling

Analysis: Independents’ frontier successes ramp wider...
Deepwater

Insight

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Video

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Current News

Solstad Offshore Sells 2009-built AHTS

Solstad Offshore Sells 2009-built AHTS

Wood Secures $250M Deal with Brunei Shell Petroleum for Offshore Asset Rejuvenation

Wood Secures $250M Deal with Brunei Shell Petroleum for Offshore Asset Rejuvenation

Prysmian to Supply Inter-Array Cables for Ørsted's Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm

Prysmian to Supply Inter-Array Cables for Ørsted's Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm

Cadeler Expands into Polish Offshore Wind Market with Baltic Power Contract

Cadeler Expands into Polish Offshore Wind Market with Baltic Power Contract

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine