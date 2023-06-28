Australia Readies for Offshore Wind Industry in Southern Ocean

The Australian Government has opened consultation on a new offshore wind zone in the Southern Ocean.

The 5,100 square kilometre area stretches from Warrnambool in Victoria to Port MacDonnell in South Australia. It includes Portland, which is home to one of Australia’s largest smelters and draws up to 10% of Victoria’s electricity.

Establishment of an offshore wind industry could support the decarbonisation and future of onshore manufacturing powered by cheaper, cleaner energy.

Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said: “This area is an ideal location for offshore electricity generation and could enable up to 14GW of offshore wind to be developed, which is the equivalent of powering up to 8.4 million homes. Renewable energy is the foundation for Australia’s future.”

The Southern Ocean is one of six key regions around Australia with offshore wind potential, including locations off of Gippsland, the Hunter, the Illawarra, northern Tasmania and Perth/Bunbury.



