Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Offshore Oil Spending to Rise More Than 20% This Year

June 21, 2023

© JT Jeeraphun / Adobe Stock
© JT Jeeraphun / Adobe Stock

Offshore oil and gas exploration spending will increase more than 20% globally this year and the growth will continue into the next, oilfield services firm SLB said on Wednesday.

"Offshore is experiencing a renaissance, with significant breadth and anticipated durability," SLB Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch said at the JP Morgan Energy Power and Renewable Conference, according to a draft of the speech posted on the company's website.

SLB, the world's largest oil services and equipment provider, said it expects to see a long tail of activity with 65 lease rounds concluding globally this year, in addition to several countries awarding leases through open-door policies.

"This year, we anticipate offshore exploration spend to increase more than 20%," Le Peuch said.

Between 2022 and 2025, the former Schlumberger expects more than $500 million in investment decisions, a 90% increase over the 2016-2019 period.

The growth will be driven by large development projects in Guyana, Brazil and the Middle East, production capacity expansions in Africa and a return of exploration and appraisal in newer offshore provinces of Namibia, Tanzania, Colombia, India and the East Mediterranean.

The company, which gets 50% of its international revenue from offshore, said the resurgence of offshore will help its well construction, reservoir performance and production systems.

International business accounted for about 76% of SLB's revenue at about $6 billion in the first quarter.


(Reuters - Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Offshore Energy Engineering Activity

Related Offshore News

Image of liquefied CO2 carrier utilising the innovative LCO2-EP technology and offshore bow offloading system - Credit: Pilot/KNCC

Pilot Energy and KNCC Partner to Store CO2 Offshore...
Credit: Torbjørn Sandbakk

Norwind Offshore Expands Fleet with Versatile Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

©Framo

Framo's Submerged Turbine Generates Electricity from Waste...
Technology
Image for illustration - Credit; Willian Correia/MarineTraffic.com

TechnipFMC, DOF-owned Vessel Catches Fire in Brazil
Offshore

Insight

UK Tax Sweetener Won't Stop Plummeting North Sea Oil, Gas Output

UK Tax Sweetener Won't Stop Plummeting North Sea Oil, Gas Output

Video

ABB Introduces Operational Planner for Offshore Wind Vessel Operations

ABB Introduces Operational Planner for Offshore Wind Vessel Operations

Current News

Transocean's Deepwater Titan Begins Inaugural Contract for Chevron

Transocean's Deepwater Titan Begins Inaugural Contract for Chevron

Atlantic Offshore to Roll Out Inmarsat LTE Fleet-wide

Atlantic Offshore to Roll Out Inmarsat LTE Fleet-wide

Offshore Oil Spending to Rise More Than 20% This Year

Offshore Oil Spending to Rise More Than 20% This Year

Shell Ramping Up Olympus Gulf of Mexico Oil Platform After Maintenance

Shell Ramping Up Olympus Gulf of Mexico Oil Platform After Maintenance

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine