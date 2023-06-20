Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
SBM Offshore Completes Financing of Alexandre de Gusmão

June 20, 2023

Source: SBM Offshore
SBM Offshore has signed the project financing of FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão for a total of US$1.615 billion.

The project financing is provided by a consortium of 12 international banks with insurance cover from three international export credit agencies. The financing is composed of four separate facilities and a 14-year post-completion maturity.

The FPSO’s design incorporates SBM Offshore’s industry leading Fast4Ward® new build, multi-purpose hull. It will have a processing capacity of 180,000 barrels of oil and 12 million cubic meters of gas per day.

The FPSO will have an GHG emission intensity within the range of 8-12 kgCO2e/boe for the company’s new build FPSOs, benefiting from proprietary emission reduction technologies.

FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão is owned and operated by special purpose companies owned by affiliated companies of SBM Offshore (55%) and its partners (45%). The FPSO will be deployed at the Mero unitized field located in the Santos Basin approximately 160 kilometers offshore Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, under a 22.5-year lease and operate contract with Petrobras. The Mero unitized field is operated by Petrobras (38.6%), in partnership with Shell Brasil (19.3%), TotalEnergies (19.3%), CNPC (9.65%), CNOOC (9.65%) and Pré-sal Petróleo S.A. – PPSA (3.5%), representing the Government in the non-contracted area.

Offshore FPSO Production

