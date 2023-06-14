IMCA Updates Guidance on Shallow Water Diving Operations

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has announced Revision three of its flagship guidance document on diving operations, the IMCA International Code of Practice for Offshore Diving (IMCA D 014).

The revised guidance will be particularly helpful to those currently managing shallow water diving operations in the offshore wind industry.

The latest revision clarifies the types of commercial diving activities covered by the Code, as well as introducing new guidance on therapeutic chamber availability where offshore diving operations inside territorial waters are conducted in less than 10m (33ft) of seawater.

IMCA Diving Manager Bryan McGlinchy said: “Shallow water diving operations are sometimes undertaken close to shore in support of the offshore oil and gas industry – for example during beach pull operations – and they frequently take place in support of offshore renewable energy industry, including in the construction and maintenance of offshore wind farms.

“In some nearshore shallow water locations, it may not be possible to house a therapeutic chamber on the diving platform or on a nearby support vessel. The latest version of IMCA D 014 advises that in such circumstances, subject to the findings of a suitable risk assessment, a therapeutic recompression chamber may be made available at an onshore location provided it is no more than two hours travelling time from the dive site.”



