Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Baltic Workboats to Build Damen CTVs in Estonia

June 13, 2023

(Image: Damen)
(Image: Damen)

Baltic Workboats (BWB) and Damen Shipyards have signed a partnership agreement for a program to build "a significant number" of Damen’s Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 2710 crew transfer vessels (CTV) at BWB’s facility on Saaremaa Island in Estonia.

The move aims to increase availability of CTVs for the Baltic region and other European markets as more offshore wind developments progress in established waters such as the North Sea as well as new areas including the Baltic Sea. CTVs are used for deploying and retrieving technicians and their equipment during the construction and commissioning phases of the wind turbine installations, and then transporting the maintenance crews that keep them operational throughout their lifetimes.

Baltic Workboats, which has long experience in building aluminum fast workboats for patrol and pilot duties as well as ferries and tugs, will construct the FCS 2710 CTVs using Damen-supplied components and materials. A range of propulsion configuration options and preparations for alternative fuels will be available.

The production of the first batch of vessels is already underway, with aluminum for the first hulls cut on May 9. The first vessel is expected to be ready for delivery in the summer of 2024. Over the next five years, more than ten FCS 2710s will be built using serial production techniques.

“Baltic Workboats is an ideal partner for us with their strategic location and proven track record of delivering high quality vessels,” said Jan-Wim Dekker, Chief Commercial Officer at Damen Shipyards. “Our partnership with them gives us extra construction capacity to meet the growing demand for proven crew transfer vessels in northern Europe. Working together will bring us closer to this fast-developing region as well as enabling us to meet the demand for high quality vessels that we are seeing from our customers.”

Margus Vanaselja, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Baltic Workboats, said, “We believe that combining Baltic Workboats’ extensive experience of building fast aluminum vessels with specific technical solutions, and Damen’s CTV market experience, will allow us to offer the best platform to service the windfarms in the Nordic areas. We also bring particular expertise in ice-strengthened hulls and propulsion systems, deck and rail heating systems and specific engine cooling solutions for Nordic conditions.”

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Credit: VARD

Vard Cuts First Steel in Vietnam for North Star's Service...
©Ulstein

Ulstein to Design Two More Offshore Wind Vessels for Acta...


Trending Offshore News

Image 2a (left) – Damaged chain link perimeter skirt on southwest corner of helipad Image 2b (right) – Portion of a main rotor blade found on the deck below the helipad - Credit: NTSB

NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on Offshore Platform...
Offshore
Lukoil and KazMunayGas concluded a joint operating agreement and a financing agreement on the Zhenis project in late 2018 (Photo: Lukoil)

Lukoil Inks Deal on Kazakhstan's Zhenis Block
Drilling

Insight

UK Tax Sweetener Won't Stop Plummeting North Sea Oil, Gas Output

UK Tax Sweetener Won't Stop Plummeting North Sea Oil, Gas Output

Video

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Current News

JDR to Provide Inter-array Cables for 30MW Floating Offshore Wind Project in Mediterranean Sea

JDR to Provide Inter-array Cables for 30MW Floating Offshore Wind Project in Mediterranean Sea

DP Gezina Vessel to Remain Busy in the Baltic Sea with Contract Extension

DP Gezina Vessel to Remain Busy in the Baltic Sea with Contract Extension

Altrad Secures 5-year Fabric Maintenance Services Deal in UK North Sea

Altrad Secures 5-year Fabric Maintenance Services Deal in UK North Sea

Swedish Prosecutor Hopes to Conclude Nord Stream Probe in Autumn

Swedish Prosecutor Hopes to Conclude Nord Stream Probe in Autumn

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine