Equinor Chooses DORIS as Owner's Engineer for Offshore Wind and Low Carbon Projects

June 13, 2023

©Alexisaj/AdobeStock
Norwegian energy firm Equinor has selected the engineering firm DORIS to provide Owner’s Engineering services under a Master Services Framework Agreement for offshore wind and low-carbon projects. 

Across the five-year agreement, DORIS will provide its expertise in these energy industries to Equinor across its project portfolio.

DORIS will deliver services to Equinor across three central scopes: the provision of personnel through secondments; the completion of studies, reviews, and verifications; and the completion of engineering scopes such as design and detailed engineering, procurement, and project management.

"Across its support to Equinor’s fixed and floating offshore wind projects, DORIS will draw on its substantial owner’s engineering track record which is in excess of 6 GW and includes projects in the UK, Korea and the USA. In addition, the wider DORIS Group will utilise its 60 years of offshore experience to scale-up low-carbon energy production solutions for Equinor," DORIS said.



