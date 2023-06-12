Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

More than 900 Norway Offshore Drilling Workers May Strike from June 29

June 12, 2023

Credit: galina_savina/AdobeStock
Credit: galina_savina/AdobeStock

Some 913 workers on Norwegian offshore oil and gas drilling rigs and other installations will go on a strike unless a wage deal is found by a June 29 deadline, the Industri Energi labour union said in a statement on Monday. 

Strike action by drilling workers does not normally affect the output of oil and gas in the short run but could have a greater impact in the longer term as expansion projects and the start-up of new fields could be delayed. 

Workers that may strike work on 12 rigs, including Seadrill's West Elara rig, Odfjell Drilling's Nordkapp, Transocean's Spitsbergen, and as contractors at Equinor's Gullfaks field, Industri Energi says. 

Talks between the Norwegian Shipowners' Association (NSA) and the Safe, Industri Energi and DSO labour unions involving 6,000-7,500 drilling workers broke down on May 24, and a state-appointed mediator will seek to avert the outbreak of a strike. 

Safe and DSO have not yet announced how many of their members would join a potential first wave of strikes. Norwegian petroleum production workers, who are directly employed by companies such as Equinor and ConocoPhillips, reached a wage agreement last month, preventing strikes at major oil and gas fields.

(Reuters - Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen and Nerijus Adomaitis)

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Jobs People & Companies Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

Orsted Chief Executive Mads Nipper - Credit: Orsted

Orsted to Invest $68B in Renewable Energy by 2030
© Burben Images Graz/AdobeStock

Orsted and ESB Sign Deal to Develop Irish Offshore Wind


Trending Offshore News

Image 2a (left) – Damaged chain link perimeter skirt on southwest corner of helipad Image 2b (right) – Portion of a main rotor blade found on the deck below the helipad - Credit: NTSB

NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on Offshore Platform...
Offshore

The Gryphon Alpha rises
Subsea

Insight

UK Tax Sweetener Won't Stop Plummeting North Sea Oil, Gas Output

UK Tax Sweetener Won't Stop Plummeting North Sea Oil, Gas Output

Video

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Current News

Mainstay Marine to Build Crew Transfer Vessel for Seacat Services

Mainstay Marine to Build Crew Transfer Vessel for Seacat Services

Strohm to Supply TCP Jumpers for TotalEnergies' Moho Infill Project

Strohm to Supply TCP Jumpers for TotalEnergies' Moho Infill Project

DNV, Institute of Energy Vietnam, and PTSC M&C Join Forces to Propel Vietnam's Offshore Wind

DNV, Institute of Energy Vietnam, and PTSC M&C Join Forces to Propel Vietnam's Offshore Wind

Cost Inflation Could Add $280bn in Capital Expenditure for Offshore Wind Industry

Cost Inflation Could Add $280bn in Capital Expenditure for Offshore Wind Industry

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine