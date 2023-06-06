Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vietnam: FSO PTSC Bien Dong 01 Contract Renewed for 5 Years

June 6, 2023

©Yinson Production
©Yinson Production

PTSC South East Asia (PTSC SEA) has received a 5-year extension for the bareboat charter contract for FSO PTSC Bien Dong 01.

PTSC South East Asia is a joint venture between Malaysia's Yinson Production (“YP”) and PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC).  It is 49% and 51% owned by Yinson and PTSC, respectively.

"The extension via the addendum entered by PTSC and PTSC SEA on 2 June 2023 sets an Extension Period for the Contract from 4 June 2023 to 3 June 2028. The value of the contract is estimated at USD74.6 million (RM344 million)," Yinson Production said Tuesday.

FSO PTSC Bien Dong 01 has been operating in Block 05-2/05-3, offshore Vietnam, since June 4, 2013.

 Yinson Production Chief Executive Officer Flemming Grønnegaard said: "We are pleased to continue our long-term and close working relationship with PTSC, with whom we have partnered for a decade. 

"The extension is a mark of the excellent working relationship that we have, leading to excellent safety and uptime track records for the asset. We look forward to our continued partnership.” 

Energy Industry News Activity FSO Production Asia

Related Offshore News

©Pandion Energy

Aker BP's Valhall PWP-Fenris Offshore Project Gets Green...

Petronas Says Malaysian Anti-graft Probe Found No...


Trending Offshore News

Image for illustration - Credit; Willian Correia/MarineTraffic.com

TechnipFMC, DOF-owned Vessel Catches Fire in Brazil
Offshore
©Alasdair Macleod/MarineTraffic.com

Output from Armada Kraken FPSO in UK Shut-In Following...
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

RTsys NemoSens Micro AUV Pulls its Weight

RTsys NemoSens Micro AUV Pulls its Weight

Current News

Vietnam: FSO PTSC Bien Dong 01 Contract Renewed for 5 Years

Vietnam: FSO PTSC Bien Dong 01 Contract Renewed for 5 Years

Aker BP's Valhall PWP-Fenris Offshore Project Gets Green Light

Aker BP's Valhall PWP-Fenris Offshore Project Gets Green Light

Sperry Marine to Deliver Navigation Systems for SAL Heavy Lift's New Vessels

Sperry Marine to Deliver Navigation Systems for SAL Heavy Lift's New Vessels

Subsea 7 Extends Frame Agreement with Aker BP, Securing Four More Years of Collaboration

Subsea 7 Extends Frame Agreement with Aker BP, Securing Four More Years of Collaboration

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine