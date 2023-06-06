Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Congo Finalising Deal with Angola and Chevron Over Offshore Oil Block

June 6, 2023

Congo's oil minister Didier Budimbu - Image Credit: NKawaya/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 4.0
Congo's oil minister Didier Budimbu - Image Credit: NKawaya/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 4.0

Democratic Republic of Congo is nearing an agreement with neighbouring Angola over one of the offshore blocks between the countries that have been the subject of a 50-year dispute, Congo's oil minister told Reuters. 

Under the terms of the production-sharing deal proposed by Angola and Chevron, each country would take a 30% stake in block 14 and operator Chevron the remaining 40%, Didier Budimbu said in an interview with Reuters in Paris. 

A successful deal could help ease tensions between the two countries over the blocks, which have long been controlled by Angola. Angola's state-owned oil company Sonangol and Chevron did not respond to requests for comment. 

"We are due to meet again very soon and things can move very quickly," Budimbu said. "The two countries will have around 30%, and 40% for the operator." 

He said discussions were continuing on the other blocks straddling both countries on the Atlantic coast. Budimbu said that as part of the agreement, Angola's state-owned oil company Sonangol would write off a $200 million debt owed to it by Congo's state oil company, Sonahydroc. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Sonia Rolley and Miguel Gomes in Luanda; Editing by Bate Felix and Jan Harvey)

Energy Industry News Activity Africa Regulations

Related Offshore News

Trinidad & Tobago and Venezuela Flags Credit: luzitanija/AdobeStock

Trinidad Asks US for Changes to Venezuela Offshore Gas...
©vladk213/AdobeStock

Tanzania to Review Approval of $42B LNG Project in June


Trending Offshore News

Image for illustration - Credit; Willian Correia/MarineTraffic.com

TechnipFMC, DOF-owned Vessel Catches Fire in Brazil
Offshore
©Alasdair Macleod/MarineTraffic.com

Output from Armada Kraken FPSO in UK Shut-In Following...
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Current News

Vietnam: FSO PTSC Bien Dong 01 Contract Renewed for 5 Years

Vietnam: FSO PTSC Bien Dong 01 Contract Renewed for 5 Years

Aker BP's Valhall PWP-Fenris Offshore Project Gets Green Light

Aker BP's Valhall PWP-Fenris Offshore Project Gets Green Light

Sperry Marine to Deliver Navigation Systems for SAL Heavy Lift's New Vessels

Sperry Marine to Deliver Navigation Systems for SAL Heavy Lift's New Vessels

Subsea 7 Extends Frame Agreement with Aker BP, Securing Four More Years of Collaboration

Subsea 7 Extends Frame Agreement with Aker BP, Securing Four More Years of Collaboration

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine