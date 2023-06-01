Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PGS Wins 3D Survey Deal in the Mediterranean

June 1, 2023

Ramform Hyperion ©PGS
Ramform Hyperion ©PGS

Norwegian seismic service firm PGS has secured a 3D exploration acquisition contract in the Mediterranean with an unnamed "major international energy company."

PGS will mobilize the Ramform Hyperion seismic vessel for the survey late third quarter. The survey will take around 70 days to complete.

"We are very pleased with this contract award, which improves our visibility into the fourth quarter. There is increasing exploration interest in the
Mediterranean following recent discoveries in this prolific gas province, and this award builds on our successful campaign from the previous season," says President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

While PGS did not share information on the value of the contract, it is worth noting that PGS announces contract awards and MultiClient projects as stock exchange releases if the contract has a value of $10 million or more, MultiClient projects with a duration of 2 months or more and strategically important contracts.

This is the second PGS contract announcement in as many days involving the Ramform Hyperion. PGS said Wednesday it had secured industry pre-funding for large multi-season MultiClient survey in the Norwegian Sea. 

PGS will acquire the first phase of the survey in 2023 using the Ramform Hyperion seismic survey vessel. The survey is scheduled to start late June with a duration of approximately 75 days. The second phase of the survey will be completed in the 2024 season with a further approximately 70 days of acquisition.



Vessels Geoscience Industry News Activity Seismic

Related Offshore News

Ramform Hyperion - Credit: PGS

PGS Wins Large MultiClient Seismic Survey Project in...
Xiang Yang Hong 10 - ©Juneid Kodabux/MarineTraffic.com

Chinese Ships Ignore Vietnam Demand to Leave Area Close to...


Trending Offshore News

©ABB

ABB's Whale's Tail-inspired Propulsion Concept Aims to Cut...
Technology
Credit: Paul Misje/MarineTraffic.com

Eidesvik Offshore to Sell Three Laid Up Seismic Vessels
Offshore

Sponsored

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Current News

Plans Announced for LNG Export Facility in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Plans Announced for LNG Export Facility in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Germany, Denmark Sign Offshore Wind Cooperation Deal - Handelsblatt

Germany, Denmark Sign Offshore Wind Cooperation Deal - Handelsblatt

Vestigo Petroleum Books Jack-up Drilling Rig for 5-Well Program

Vestigo Petroleum Books Jack-up Drilling Rig for 5-Well Program

Helix Energy Solutions Wins Major Offshore Decommissioning Deal in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Helix Energy Solutions Wins Major Offshore Decommissioning Deal in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine