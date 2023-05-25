Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Kashagan Oilfield Output Drops after Injection Well Closures

May 25, 2023

Kashagan field (File photo - Credit: TotalEnergies)
Kashagan field (File photo - Credit: TotalEnergies)

Oil output at Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan oilfield fell this month after its operator shut two offshore injection wells on May 20 following the detection of sour gas during routine sampling, the company said on Thursday.

The North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC) closed the wells to conduct an integrity test and further survey program, it said.

"Oil production (was) reduced during this testing period," NCOC told Reuters in an emailed comment.

Kashagan normally produces about 300,000 barrels of oil per day. 

Kazakhstan's total daily oil and gas condensate output over May 21-24 averaged 240,525 tonnes per day, down from 252,133 tonnes per day over May 15-20, the country's Oil and Gas Information and Analysis service said.

NCOC is a consortium which includes Shell, Eni, TotalEnergies, and Exxon Mobil Corp, as well as companies from Kazakhstan, China, and Japan.


 (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Energy Activity Europe Production Caspian Sea

Related Offshore News

©Hung/AdobeStock

Vietnam Bets Big on LNG, South China Sea Gas Fields Amid...
Credit: Beach Energy (File image)

Beach Energy Boosts Gas Supply to Australian East Coast...

Sponsored

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Current News

Offshore Wind: RWE Becomes Sole Owner of 1.6 GW Nordseecluster

Offshore Wind: RWE Becomes Sole Owner of 1.6 GW Nordseecluster

Shell Extends Contract for Offshore Drilling Rig in Namibia

Shell Extends Contract for Offshore Drilling Rig in Namibia

Substation for First Commercial-scale US Offshore Wind Farm Leaves Denmark

Substation for First Commercial-scale US Offshore Wind Farm Leaves Denmark

Offshore Accommodation Firm Prosafe Appoints Interim CEO

Offshore Accommodation Firm Prosafe Appoints Interim CEO

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine