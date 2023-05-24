Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Hibiscus Petroleum Sets Record with Longest Well Drilled Offshore Malaysia

May 24, 2023

©Hibiscus Petroleum (File Image)
©Hibiscus Petroleum (File Image)

Malaysia's Hibiscus Petroleum said Wednesday its subsidiary Hibiscus Oil & Gas Malaysia Limited, had completed the longest well drilled in Malaysia at the Bunga Orkid field in the northern area of the PM3 CAA PSC.

The PM3 CAA PSC is a commercial arrangement area between Malaysia and Vietnam.

According to Hibiscus Petroleum, the well was drilled to a total depth of approximately 7 kilometers and produced at an initial rate of approximately 4,000 bbls of oil per day. 

For prudent reservoir management, the gross production rate from the well is currently being maintained at about 3,000 bbls of oil per day, Hibiscus said.

The news was shared as part of Hibiscus Petroleum's quarterly results presentation.

Hibiscus Managing director Kenneth Pereira also said that Hibiscus made a gs discovery in the PM3 CAA area: “Our operational and technical capabilities have been showcased by the drilling and completion of the longest well in Malaysia, the BOC-29ST1, with a total measured depth of approximately 7km. 

"In doing so, we have achieved a major technical milestone and positive performance outcome for our Company and the wider Malaysian oil & gas industry. 

"We were also successful in discovering gas during the drilling of the Bunga Lavatera-1 well in the PM3 CAA and unlocking approximately 1.6 MMboe in incremental net 2P gas reserves. Our success in identifying and converting this prospect to a commercially viable opportunity gives us confidence that we have a good understanding of the PM3 CAA geology."


Drilling Industry News Activity Asia Discoveries

Related Offshore News

Kufpec holds a 30% stake in the Gina Krog field ©Equinor

Kuwait's Oil Firm Seeks to Exit Norway
Gjøa platform - Credit: Neptune Energy

Neptune Energy Awards Tenaris $100 Million Contract for...


Trending Offshore News

©BOEM

BOEM Completes Environmental Analysis of New Jersey...
Offshore
Juniper platform - Credit: BP

Aquaterra Energy Wins Multi-Million Subsea Riser Contract...
Engineering

Sponsored

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Current News

Petrobras Challenges Ibama's Decision to Reject Amapá Offshore Drilling Application

Petrobras Challenges Ibama's Decision to Reject Amapá Offshore Drilling Application

Weststar Orders Five Helicopters from Leonardo. Signs Sustainable Fuels MoU with Petronas

Weststar Orders Five Helicopters from Leonardo. Signs Sustainable Fuels MoU with Petronas

Hibiscus Petroleum Sets Record with Longest Well Drilled Offshore Malaysia

Hibiscus Petroleum Sets Record with Longest Well Drilled Offshore Malaysia

MENCK's MHU4400S Hammer to Support CCCC 3rd Harbour's Offshore Wind Activities in China

MENCK's MHU4400S Hammer to Support CCCC 3rd Harbour's Offshore Wind Activities in China

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine