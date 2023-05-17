Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brazil: Petrobras Makes Hydrocarbon Find in Santos Basin's Aram Block

May 17, 2023

©V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com
©V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

Brazilian oil company Petrobras said Wednesday it had discovered hydrocarbons in the Santos Basin pre-salt, in an appraisal well in the Aram block.

The well 3-BRSA-1387D-SPS is located 260 km from the city of Santos-SP, at a water depth of 1,979 meters. 

The well is in progress and the oil-bearing interval was verified through wireline logging and fluid samples, which will be further characterized through laboratory analyses, Petrobras said.

Petrobras said that the data would allow evaluating the potential and directing the next exploratory activities in the area. 

The Aram block was acquired in March 2020, in the 6th Bidding Round of the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), under the Production Sharing regime, with Pre-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) as manager. Petrobras is the operator of the block and holds an 80% share, in partnership with CNPC (20%).
Petrobras said that the consortium would continue operations to complete the project to drill the well to the expected depth and verify the extent of the new discovery, in addition to characterizing the conditions of the reservoirs found.

"The Aram block constitutes an important asset for exploring the remaining pre-salt potential, particularly in the Santos basin. In addition, the well presented a fluid of excellent quality, confirming the low levels of contaminants. This discovery augments the possibilities of expanding the accumulation discovered by the wildcat well 1-BRSA-1381-SPS, in this block," Petrobras said.

According to available information, Petrobras is using Constellation Oil Services' Brava Star drillship to drill the 3-BRSA-1387D-SPS well.

Drilling Industry News Activity South America Discoveries Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

Credit: Игорь Головнёв/AdobeStock

Ecopetrol to Boost Exploration, Warns of Production Hit
Credit: Ole Johnny Lade/MarineTraffic.com

'Major Operator' Chooses Transocean Rig for Australian...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Noble Corporation

Noble Secures $500M Deal with Petrobras for...
Energy
Kufpec holds a 30% stake in the Gina Krog field ©Equinor

Kuwait's Oil Firm Seeks to Exit Norway
Energy

Sponsored

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Current News

EMEC, Partners Win Funding to Advance Hydrogen Production and Storage

EMEC, Partners Win Funding to Advance Hydrogen Production and Storage

TetraSpar Demonstrator Launches Floating Wind Innovation Challenge

TetraSpar Demonstrator Launches Floating Wind Innovation Challenge

XLCC Concludes Model Testing for Its New Cable Layer

XLCC Concludes Model Testing for Its New Cable Layer

Greece: Alexandroupolis Port Gets $26M EU Funding

Greece: Alexandroupolis Port Gets $26M EU Funding

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine