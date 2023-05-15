Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TotalEnergies Confirms Suriname Offshore Oil Deal

May 15, 2023

©Credit: Staatsolie

French oil major TotalEnergies said Monday it had, with its partners, signed Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) on Blocks 6 & 8 with Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname (Staatsolie), the State-owned oil company of Suriname.

Blocks 6 and 8 were awarded to TotalEnergies in the Suriname Shallow Offshore Bid Round 2020/2021. TotalEnergies will operate the two blocks with a 40% interest, alongside QatarEnergy (20%) and Paradise Oil Company (POC), a subsidiary of Staatsolie (40%).

Located in the southern part of offshore Suriname, close to the border with Guyana and with depths between 30 meters and 50 meters, the shallow water Blocks 6 & 8 are immediately adjacent to the operated Block 58 where several discoveries have been made and appraisal drilling is ongoing.

“TotalEnergies is pleased to expand its operatorship position in Suriname, a world-class emerging basin, exploring for low technical costs and low GHG emission oil resources” outlined Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice President Exploration, at TotalEnergies. “This new milestone further strengthens our strategic international partnership with QatarEnergy marking its first entry to Suriname”.

