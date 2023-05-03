Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Offshore Wind Giant Keeps 2023 Guidance Unchanged

May 3, 2023

©Ørsted (File photo)
©Ørsted (File photo)

Denmark's Orsted, the world's No. 1 offshore wind farm developer, on Wednesday reported first-quarter operating profit in line with expectations, and confirmed its full-year guidance given earlier in the year. 

First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding new partnerships fell 12% to 6.91 billion Danish crowns ($1.02 billion), compared with the 6.9 billion expected by analysts in a poll gathered by the company. "We're pleased with the first-quarter results where our offshore sites earnings are back on track as the key driver (for operating profit)," Chief Executive Mads Nipper said in a statement. 

"Furthermore, the construction of our current wind and solar assets is progressing according to plan," he said. Orsted kept its 2023 forecast for EBITDA excluding new partnerships unchanged at between 20 billion and 23 billion crowns. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Essi Lehto)

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity

Related Offshore News

©Fred. Olsen Windcarrier

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier to Install Turbines at Denmark's...
GoliatVind illustration - Credit: Odfjell OceanWind

Plans Underway to Install Floating Wind Farm at Barents...


Trending Offshore News

©ANCAP

Challenger Energy Identifies '1-2 billion barrel'...
Energy
Credit: SHI

Samsung Heavy Industries Unveils Next-Generation FLNG
Vessels

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Interview: Kevin Sligh Sr., Director, BSEE

Interview: Kevin Sligh Sr., Director, BSEE

Current News

Former Aker Solutions CEO, Luis Araujo, Becomes Chairman of CRC Evans

Former Aker Solutions CEO, Luis Araujo, Becomes Chairman of CRC Evans

TotalEnergies Sues Greenpeace Over Emissions Report

TotalEnergies Sues Greenpeace Over Emissions Report

Subsea 7, OneSubsea Alliance Wins Substantial Subsea Tie-back Contract in Egypt

Subsea 7, OneSubsea Alliance Wins Substantial Subsea Tie-back Contract in Egypt

BP to Pay $1B Under UK's Windfall Tax

BP to Pay $1B Under UK's Windfall Tax

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine