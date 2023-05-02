Eneti's Seajacks Secures Contract for NG2500-Class Jack-Up Unit

Offshore installation firm Seajacks UK Limited, a subsidiary of Eneti, has won a contract with an undisclosed customer in northwest Europe, Eneti said Tuesday.

The contract starts in the fourth quarter of 2023, and is for between 90 and 145 days of employment for one of Seajacks' NG2500-class jack-up vessels.

Eneti said the contract would generate between approximately $5.9 million and $9.5 million of revenue during the fourth quarter 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.

No details were shared on the actual work scope.











