Reach Subsea Secures Five-month Deal in Offshore Wind Sector

Subsea services company Reach Subsea said Tuesday it had secured a five-month contract with an unnamed "major renewable energy company," for delivery of offshore wind-related services.

The subsea vessel Deep Cygnus will be utilized on the project, which will commence project in early May 2023. With this fixture the Deep Cygnus has a significant contract coverage for the 2023 season. Reach Subsea said the client would have extension options.

“The offshore wind market will be a great driver for Reach Subsea in the years to come, and the growth has just started. We are proud to once again have been given the trust form a tier-one renewable energy company to deliver high-end services. The Deep Cygnus vessel has performed well in the renewables segment for many years, and we are happy for the continuation as part of the Reach Subsea fleet, said Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea.

Reach Subsea last summer signed an agreement for the use of Deep Cygnus for four years with an option to extend for one year.

“The long-term Deep Cygnus charter is part of our strategy to secure significant high-quality vessel capacity for the coming years, preparing for growing demand for our service offerings in both the renewables- and oil & gas segments in the coming years,” said Jostein Alendal.

During the coming winter 2023/2024, Deep Cygnus will go into drydock for periodic maintenance and battery installation during the winter 2023/2024 and be ready for the 2024 season with a significant reduction in fuel consumption and state of the art subsea equipment, Reach Subsea said.

“In Reach Subsea we have clear short- and long-term targets for reduced emissions, and installation of batteries for electrical propulsion on Deep Cygnus will be another step in the right direction,” said Jostein Alendal.