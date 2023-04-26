Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ex-Ensco CEO Joins Borr Drilling as Director

April 26, 2023

©bomboman/AdobeStock
©bomboman/AdobeStock

Offshore drilling rig firm Borr Drilling has appointed Daniel Rabun, former CEO of Ensco, as a company director to fill existing vacancy with effect April 25, 2023.

Rabun served as Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ensco plc, an offshore drilling services company from 2007
until his retirement in May 2015.

Before joining Ensco, Rabun was a partner with the international law firm of Baker & McKenzie LLP, where he provided legal advice to oil and gas companies.

Rabun has served on the Board of Directors and as a member of the Audit Committee and Governance and Nomination Committee of Golar LNG Ltd since February 2015 and served as the non-executive Chairman from September 2015 to September 2017.  He has also served on the Board of Directors of APA Corporation  (formerly known as Apache Corporation) since May 2015, where he is currently a member of the Corporate Responsibility, Governance and Nominating Committee and the Audit Committee. 

In May 2018, Rabun became Chairman of the Board and a member of the Compensation Committee and Governance and Nominations Committee of ChampionX Corporation.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Accounting from the University of Houston and a Juris Doctorate Degree from Southern Methodist University. He has been a certified public accountant since 1976. Rabun is a United States Citizen and a resident of Texas,
U.S.A.

Drilling Industry News Activity Offshore jobs People & Companies Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

Credit: Keppel O&M

Keppel's Profit Boosted by Sale of Offshore & Marine...
The Transocean Enabler drilling rig. (Photo: Jan Arne Wold / Equinor)

Transocean's Backlog Grows to $8.6B with Latest Rig Deals...


Trending Offshore News

2.4 MTPA FLNG Rendering - Credit: Wison

Eni CEO and President of the Republic of the Congo Lay...
Energy
Noble Don Taylor ©Richard Head/MarineTraffic.com

ExxonMobil Strikes Oil Again in Guyana's Stabroek Block
Drilling

Sponsored

Taiwan Teams with COMART on IMO Compliant Plan

Taiwan Teams with COMART on IMO Compliant Plan

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Crewmember Medevaced from Pipelay Barge in US Gulf

Current News

Ranhill Worley Scores $50M Engineering Design Contract with Saipem

Ranhill Worley Scores $50M Engineering Design Contract with Saipem

Challenger Energy Identifies '1-2 billion barrel' Prospects in Uruguay Offshore Block.

Challenger Energy Identifies '1-2 billion barrel' Prospects in Uruguay Offshore Block.

Hellenic Cables to Supply Cables for Giant Offshore Wind Projects in UK and Denmark

Hellenic Cables to Supply Cables for Giant Offshore Wind Projects in UK and Denmark

UXO Survey Kicks Off Along Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Export Cable Route

UXO Survey Kicks Off Along Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Export Cable Route

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine