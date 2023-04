Exxon Mobil Corp. has applied to prequalify for four offshore oil blocks in Liberia, the West African country's state oil regulator said in a statement on Sunday.

Once prequalified, Exxon will be invited to negotiate a Petroleum Sharing Agreement for Blocks 15, 16, 22, and 24 in the Liberia Basin, the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority said.

(Reuters - Reporting by Alphonso Toweh/Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Susan Fenton)