SOFEC Awarded AiP for Ammonia Transfer System

MODEC Group company, SOFEC, has been awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) by DNV for its newly developed ammonia transfer system that uses its CALM Buoy and Tower Mooring solutions.

Refrigerated liquids such as ammonia and other e-fuels are increasingly becoming more important than ever due to their potential as one of the most economically sustainable low emission fuels, says SOFEC. “While the industry is striving towards blue and green ammonia production and storage, this new development is aimed to alleviate the challenge of transporting liquid ammonia from an onshore terminal to a remote offshore tanker and vice versa.”

The development follows SOFEC’s first-of-its-kind disconnectable tower yoke mooring system which was put into operation in the Gulf of Mexico last year. The MOCEC group FPSO Miamte MV34 was connected to the pre-installed tower, demonstrating the quick disconnect-connect performance of SOFEC’s technology.

The disconnectable tower yoke mooring system has been designed for operation in shallow water and to allow the FPSO to quickly disconnect and sail away to avoid severe weather events. The mooring system is designed to transfer fluids, power and other utilities and signals from up to three production platforms through 11 risers and three umbilicals.



