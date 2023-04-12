Wärtsilä to Provide 24/7 Crew for Power Modules on FPSO in Brazil

Finland-based marine equipment and technology provider Wärtsilä said Wednesday it would operate the power modules onboard an FPSO vessel in Brazil on behalf of the owner 3R Petroleum.

The vessel operates in the Papa Terra oilfield offshore Brazil.

Wärtsilä has also signed a five-year Optimised Maintenance Agreement with 3R Petroleum to ensure the reliability and performance of the installation.

3R Petroleum has purchased the Papa Terra offshore oil field from Petrobras, with whom Wärtsilä had an earlier agreement.

The FPSO vessel has three power modules, each with two Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines.

Under the new contract, Wärtsilä will continue to have an onboard crew operating the modules on a 24/7 basis.

For the Optimised Maintenance Agreement, Wärtsilä said it would monitor the engine performance remotely enabled by the cyber secure connectivity solution. With the Dynamic Maintenance Planning the time between overhauls can be optimized which provides flexibility for scheduling maintenance.

“We are pleased to have Wärtsilä as a skilled and experienced partner in operating and maintaining this FPSO. We feel that they are clearly the most qualified company for this project, and we look forward to working with them,” says Humberto Romanus, Facilities Manager for 3R Petroleum.

“We have been involved with this vessel since the beginning when it was owned by the Petrobras group. We are very happy to continue this cooperation with the new owners,” explains Carlos Mikus, Lifecycle Sales Manager at Wärtsilä.

According to Wärtsilä, its Optimised Maintenance Agreements provide long-term cost predictability and asset availability.

"Data-driven maintenance is used at every stage, from planning to execution. Proactive support is delivered by experts at Wärtsilä’s Expertise Centres to optimise maintenance intervals and prevent unscheduled downtime. The service allows customers to focus on their core business," Wärtsilä said.